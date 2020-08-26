Penn State Athletics has reported one additional positive coronavirus test in its latest round of testing.

For the period of Aug. 17 through Aug. 21, Penn State Athletics conducted 261 coronavirus tests, with nine results still pending.

As of Aug. 21, there have now been 10 positive tests results out of 1,051 tests conducted among student-athletes since they returned to campus in early June.

“We expect our student-athletes to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups," Penn State said in a release.

Penn State will now release unaggregated test information on a weekly basis.

