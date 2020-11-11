Penn State is in an unfamiliar place, and so is James Franklin.

A team that has been searching for its path to the College Football Playoff for the past five years has its sights on climbing out of an 0-3 hole to stay relevant in the Big Ten.

As uncomfortable as it is for Franklin’s team in terms of on-the-field production, the Nittany Lions’ coach is facing challenges away from football as well, something he opened up about on Tuesday’s weekly press conference.

When Franklin was asked how he was doing by a beat reporter, a common interaction preceding a question, he initially responded with, ‘I’m good,’ before interrupting the following question to amend his previous answer.

“...You know, I shouldn’t have said that,” Franklin said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m good, all things considered. Again blessed and good, but that’s probably not an honest answer, but I appreciate you asking.”

There was a lot of build up to that telling moment.

Earlier in the press conference, Franklin opened up about the struggles he has had in dealing with his family situation.

Franklin’s wife and two children are currently living in Florida due to concerns surrounding his daughter Addison’s potential exposure to the coronavirus — she has sickle cell disease, which compromises the immune system.

“One of the things that I have not done a great job of handling personally — I have to be honest with myself and honest with the team and honest with you guys — I have not done a great job of managing my family being gone,” Franklin said. “They’re my fuel. I go home and they’re able to pour into me, and I have not done a great job of that — at the end of the day I have to manage those things and I have to come to work, I have to do a great job.”

Franklin spoke about the topic and how it has affected him on a personal level openly, as his family is such a big part of his life.

“Me and my wife had a really good talk the other night, which was great for me because I’ve been trying to kind of insulate her from it, and I feel like if I went to her with it that I would be putting that on her plate and the family’s plate, but I’m not the best actor,” Franklin said.

Franklin isn’t sure when he will be able to be with his family next, and that isn’t easy for him.

His job requires him to be interacting with so many people on a daily basis that his potential risk to exposure is higher than most people.

“They’re down south and probably will be there until we come up with some type of vaccine.” Franklin said.

Franklin’s daughters are usually around the football building almost daily, attending practices and interacting with players — it’s all part of why Franklin calls the football program a “family.”

“I think the hard part is, it’s no different from before when COVID shut football down and we didn’t really know what the future held, that’s a tough spot to be in,” Franklin said. “Without knowing, it’s hard to say, fortunately for us we have some great people that my wife can rely on medically, specifically with sickle cell.”

With everything going on inside and out of the football facility, Franklin and his team are set on coming together in order to bounce back from the 0-3 start.

“You have to be very careful in times like this because [the media] ask fair, tough questions,” Franklin said. “But how I respond to those questions I want to make sure [the answers] aren’t divisive for our team and for our coaching staff.”

The Penn State coach said he wants to “lead with love” as his team searches for answers for how to salvage a disappointing start to the season, which has been challenging for countless reasons.

“There’s been a lot of factors in 2020,” Franklin said. “If you’re not careful, a lot of those factors can become distractions — I think we’ve done a really good job of handling a lot of the things away from football, but there’s a lot of time and energy spent on those things.”

