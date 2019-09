According to 247 Sports, Penn State has lost a commitment from 3-star offensive guard R.J. Adams.

Adams officially committed to Penn State in April, but according to the 247 Sports website he decommitted on Monday.

Since committing to Penn State, Adams has received offers from Alabama and Kentucky. He visited the Wildcats this past weekend.

Adams stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 315 pounds. 247 Sports ranks him as the 15th best guard in the country and ninth best player in Virginia.