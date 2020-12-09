Penn State hosts Michigan State for the final game of the Big Ten regular season as both programs look to add another win before the Week 9 crossover games.

The Nittany Lions and the Spartans have both had disappointing years, but these individuals have been key pieces that often play a big part in deciding the outcome of games for their respective teams.

Here are the key matchups to look out for on Saturday.

RB Keyvone Lee vs. LB Antjuan Simmons

Lee has broken out as arguably Penn State’s best running back over the past two weeks with his downhill running style and consistent positive plays.

The Nittany Lions’ offensive line has been much improved in its run-blocking over that period as well, and that should continue against Michigan State.

Due to that, Lee should be able to get to the second level of the Spartans’ defense often, and that’s where he’ll meet one of the Big Ten’s most consistent linebackers in Simmons.

Simmons has totaled 65 tackles on the season, which is good for third in the entire conference, and he has been a force stopping the run for Michigan State.

Penn State’s offense operates much more effectively when the ground game is picking up consistent yardage, and Simmons is someone who could slow that down.

OT Caedan Wallace vs. DE Michael Fletcher

Wallace has been a pleasant surprise for the Nittany Lions’ offensive line this season after being put at right tackle in the middle of the season.

The redshirt freshman will be tasked with blocking the Spartans’ defensive end who is currently in the best form, Michael Fletcher.

Fletcher, also a redshirt freshman, had two sacks against Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields last week, and he will look to do the same against Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.

Over the course of the season, Clifford hasn’t dealt with pressure when in the pocket, and it has contributed to many of the turnover problems the Nittany Lions faced early on.

Wallace’s performance will dictate how effective his quarterback can be against a Michigan State pass rush that ranks in the top half of the Big Ten in sacks.

DB Joey Porter Jr. vs. WR Jalen Nailor

This will likely be the fifth-straight week that Porter is the No. 1 cornerback for the Penn State defense. Senior Tariq Castro-Fields has been unavailable due to injury, though James Franklin said Tuesday that there is a “good chance” he will be available Saturday.

The redshirt freshman has been a solid replacement and has stepped up into a starting role this season due to his coverage abilities and size. Porter was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance against Rutgers.

Nailor has been the best receiver for the Spartans this season with 415 yards on just 20 receptions.

That is good for over 20 yards per catch, and it speaks to Nailor’s big play potential, something that the Nittany Lions will focus on eliminating in this game.

DE Shaka Toney vs. OT Kevin Jarvis

Toney is having a quality senior season at Penn State with four sacks on the year, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten.

Michigan State is going to drop back and pass as often as any team the Nittany Lions have faced this season, and the pass rush is going to be a key aspect on defense.

The Spartans’ passing offense ranks in the top half of the Big Ten while its rushing attack is second to last with just over 95 yards per game.

Jarvis, a redshirt junior at right tackle, will be matched up with Toney as the senior defensive end will look to make an impact on Senior Day.