Losing football is something that every fan is probably worrying about right now. It would be a heartbreaking loss for the enthusiastic fans that Penn State has.

But the biggest loss might be the financial ramifications.

In a zoom call with the media on Thursday, AD Sandy Barbour addressed those concerns, and how the school is preparing for it.

“Obviously from a revenue standpoint, you've always heard me talk about that we're not a football school, we're an athletic school, that we embrace excellence across all 31 of our programs,” Barbour said. “But clearly, football drives the train from a financial standpoint.”

Saying football ‘drives the train’ is selling it short.

According to Penn State’s financial report of fiscal year 19, Penn State generated $100,505,438 in revenue and netted $54,265,422. By comparison, men’s basketball, the second-highest earning sport, generated $11,344,447 in revenue and netted $4,174,844.

Only football, men’s basketball and men’s hockey nets positive. All other sports lose money.

In total, athletics netted $4,129,308. Take football out of that, that’s a $50 million loss. Now odds are if there’s no football other sports would be canceled in the process, so Penn State would make some money back from that, but it would still be a sizable loss.

These losses are something that the school is aware of, holding constant conversations about it.

“Those were conversations from day one,” James Franklin said in a zoom call last week. “This is going to have a major impact on some universities more than others. Obviously, if this continues to roll into the fall, it's going to have significant impacts. I think everybody is aware of that so a lot of discussions with my staff about that already, preparing them for that. And a lot of conversations with me and Sandy.”

There are a lot of questions that come with this, regarding the security of certain staff members and other sports as a whole.

But Barbour feels that Penn State is in a decent position, saying that fiscal year 20 is in good shape.

“Thanks to some expense savings that we obviously will have from not recruiting, from not having events here in the spring, and the fact that we have over the course of the last five years built up our reserves,” Barbour said. “We do have, I wouldn't call it robust, but it's certainly an adequate reserve. We're going to be in good shape for fiscal year 20.”

If football is just pushed back, there are ways to avoid major issues. But if it’s canceled, then fiscal year 21 might be in worse shape.

“So then you move into the unknown, as it relates to 2021 and certainly we're doing all the analysis so that we're prepared,” Barbour said. “We're doing some scenario planning, so that we're prepared. But at this point we're in decent shape coming out of 20.”

Barbour and Penn State made it a point to reassure the staff and teams.

President Eric Barron announced a few weeks ago that all staff would be paid through April 30. That includes full-time staff that works at stadiums/sporting events, according to Barbour.

There has been talk around the country that some sports around the country would have to be cut to cover the losses. But that isn’t something that Penn State is focused on.

“That is certainly not something that we're looking at right now,” Barbour said. “But we do continue to have a lot of unknowns around what the financial situation would be with some of these things. And so those are all things that we're looking at, scenario planning and looking at what steps we might need to take, but our primary focus is on holding our 31 programs or 800 plus student athletes together and finding a way as Penn Staters and as a Penn State community to come through this on the other side.”

It’s a question that Barbour has gotten from teams themselves, but Barbour doesn’t only focus on football, but all of athletics.

“It's a question I got from our student athletes [Wednesday]...” Barbour said. “Obviously that's the unknown. But our 31 programs and 800 plus student athletes, this is really in our DNA, part of who we are.”