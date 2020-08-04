Per tradition, the Penn State’s linebacker corps will be a major strength of the Nittany Lions this season.

Coined ‘Linebacker U,’ it’s only fitting the team has a talented group at the position with plenty of experience.

They have almost undoubtedly the most talented linebacker in the country in Micah Parsons, who is projected as a top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft.

And surrounding him is a great cast of veterans, who are familiar with Brent Pry’s system and can shine when their number is called upon.

Micah’s time to shine

The Harrisburg native, Parsons, is expected to do big things in 2020 after an impressive sophomore season in 2019.

Parsons finished the season with 109 total tackles and five sacks as well as a dominant performance in the Cotton Bowl win which resulted in him taking home the defensive MVP of the game.

Now with many analysts projecting the junior as a top-five pick in next year's NFL draft, he will have to continue his dominance by picking up right where he left off last season.

With an immense physical frame and impressive athleticism, Parsons is a can’t miss prospect and has the potential to go down as one of the best linebackers in school history at a program with a rich history at the position.

Penn State football gains commitment from 2022 in-state quarterback James Franklin has secured another quarterback commitment, this time in the class of 2022.

Loss of two veterans

While the 2020 linebacker group will have some familiar faces on it, the Nittany Lions did lose a couple of key contributors from last season.

First is Cam Brown, who was selected in the NFL Draft by the New York Giants in April.

Brown had just under 200 total tackles in his time at Penn State and started in 24 of his last 26 games to finish off his college career.

In addition to Brown, another critical loss is Jan Johnson, who not only had plenty of production on the field but was a team captain his final year in blue and white.

So while Parsons and some other veterans return, the presence of both Brown and Johnson will surely be missed at least in the beginning of the season as the current group gets used to playing together.

Position battle at MLB

The linebackers for 2020 are almost set in stone with Parsons and sophomore Brandon Smith projected to start on the outside.

But there is still a battle for the final spot on the inside which is between veterans Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa.

In the first depth chart released by the team, James Franklin has Brooks just edging out Luketa, but that very well could change as workouts continue and the season gets closer.

But whoever does not get that start to begin the season will be crucial for depth at the position going forward as both experienced guys will be able to step in whenever they are needed.

