When Ricky Rahne left Penn State following last season, it was essential to bring in a new offensive coordinator who could work with the ready-to-win roster of the Nittany Lions.

And the program went with a coach who knows the current landscape of the Big Ten as well as anyone.

When Minnesota’s Kirk Ciarrocca was hired in January, coming off a historic season with the Golden Gophers, there was room for optimism the Penn State offense would continue to grow in 2020.

With one of the best returning backfields in the nation, paired with a veteran offensive line and a quarterback entering his second season, Ciarrocca looked to be joining a group on the rise.

Fast forward to Oct. 31 and Penn State is 0-2 after losing to Ohio State at home, with its offense struggling to find consistency.

While the Nittany Lions’ top two backs in Journey Brown and Noah Cain are sidelined for the foreseeable future, the general of this offense in Clifford, still believes the groups has more to offer than what has been shown the last two weeks

“If you're somebody who’s just gonna hold off and just say ‘alright we'll get them next year’ then I don't want you here,” Clifford said. “That’s not how I operate [and] you're not gonna play to that standard.”

And while it would be easy to blame the lack of its stars or the coronavirus itself for the program’s first 0-2 start since 2012, Clifford takes full responsibility for the unit’s recent shortcomings.

“I need to be better. I know that that's for a fact but at the same time I thought that we had a slow start and we turned the ball over which was big,” Clifford said. “That's on me, I'm trying to make a play and if I want to go from good to great to elite, I can't make a play like that.”

While the Cincinnati naitve, put up a respectable statline of 281 yards three touchdowns with one interception, Clifford was unable to match the play of the former Penn State commit Justin Fields, who looked every bit of the Heisman candidate he is hyped up to be.

So when looking back on the last two losses, James Franklin is well aware his team’s offense has more to give and that nothing can be used as an excuse to not execute when it matters most.

Against Ohio State, some schemes worked in the first half, others, including the use of Sean Clifford’s legs, didn’t, which shifted the game plan of Penn State for the rest of the night.

“We felt like going into the game the quarterback running game [was going to] be something that would be a big part of the game,” Franklin said. “We weren't able to get that going either but we wanted to be aggressive.”

But perhaps what is most frustrating right now for the team is the lack of balance the offense has had this year, as the running backs, receivers and tight ends have been inconsistent in terms of who has the hot hand.

“There's a few things that we had success with early in the first half and we just went back to those things and were able to get some momentum,” Franklin said. “We were able to get the ball out of Sean’s hand whether it was on the perimeter...Those things were able to get us going and get some momentum but not being able to have a running game with a D-line like that that can just tee off on you in the passing game.”

The success the Nittany Lions had was when they were throwing the football to junior receiver Jahan Dotson, who had a career night on Saturday, racking up 144 yards on eight receptions and scoring three times.

Dotson’s assessment of this new offense is they have to keep trusting their playmakers, which is what they did in the final two quarters where Penn State outscored the Buckeyes 19-17.

And ultimately, things will come together for the unit.

“We were able to capitalize on what they were giving us,” Dotson said. “We took shots and trusted in our playmakers and we made plays. Sean trusted in us and as I told you guys earlier in the week that it was going to start in practice, building the chemistry trusting us.”

“He did that in the second half and we were able to make plays for him.”

