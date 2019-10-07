There were rumors swirling for weeks that Penn State's white out game would kick off at noon, but it turns out that won't happen.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ABC.

THIS JUST IN: Our game at Penn State (Oct. 19) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fzq3uwjVye — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 7, 2019

The last time Michigan came to Penn State in 2017 was also a primetime whiteout, with Penn State winning handily 42-13.