Penn State Football White Out Michigan
Penn State fans wear white during the Penn State white out game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. No. 2 Penn State defeated Michigan 42-13.

 Camille Stefani

There were rumors swirling for weeks that Penn State's white out game would kick off at noon, but it turns out that won't happen.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Wolverines at 7:30 p.m., with the game airing on ABC.

The last time Michigan came to Penn State in 2017 was also a primetime whiteout, with Penn State winning handily 42-13.

