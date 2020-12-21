Let’s be frank, Penn State’s 56-point performance Saturday was a window into the past and a hopeful sign for the future.

The Nittany Lions scored eight touchdowns in their 56-21 win over Illinois, also scoring the most points in a single game since the 59-0 shutout against Maryland a season ago.

Not only did the offense score two touchdowns in the first quarter alone, it also showed a glimpse into the true potential of the unit with first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

Ciarrocca, who came to Happy Valley after being hired in December 2019, didn’t have a full offseason to implement his system, causing a tepid start to the year in the scoring column.

After a 35-point day in the overtime loss to Indiana in the season-opener, Penn State averaged just 22 points per game over its next four contests.

That isn’t too good, especially when your defense is giving up 36 points per game over the same span.

But as the season progressed and Ciarrocca continued to get reps calling plays from the skybox, the Nittany Lion offense turned a corner in its four-game winning streak.

And its performance against the Illini was icing on the cake.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson led the way with a career-high 189 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, also returning a punt for 50 yards in the best game of his three-year tenure.

It wasn’t just Dotson who stepped up to the plate, though, as players like backup quarterback Will Levis, running back Caziah Holmes and even tight end Brenton Strange exceeded expectations with scores of their own.

We haven’t seen a blue-and-white offense with this many weapons since the days of Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley and company in the mid 2010s.

From 2016 to 2018, Penn State put up the same amount of 56-point games as it did in the 15 seasons prior.

Led by the transcendent Barkley and record-breaking McSorley, the Nittany Lions put up a program record 531 points in 2017 — a season remembered for four 50-plus point showings for James Franklin’s offense.

Don’t get me twisted: I’m not saying this offense is performing at that level just yet, but it very well could turn into a spitting image of those seasons past.

Think about it — Penn State has so many young, fresh difference-makers that, with an offseason, they could raise their ceiling and perform even more efficiently in 2021.

In the last four games, true freshmen like Holmes, Keyvone Lee and Theo Johnson have found consistent roles in Ciarrocca’s scheme.

And throughout this whole season, freshmen wideouts Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith have had starting roles since their introduction to the college game.

This, in short, is an 11-man lineup to be excited about.

There are still questions at some crucial positions, however, that must be answered before the offense’s true potential can be realized.

Even with Clifford finding his footing as of late, the redshirt junior hasn’t been the dynamic threat the Nittany Lions hoped he would be when he signed on as a 4-star recruit out of Cincinnati.

He may be the long-term answer at quarterback — with at least two seasons of eligibility remaining — but Ciarrocca must continue to play around with his quarterback room if he wants to see sustained success.

On the offensive line, senior starters Will Fries and Michal Menet still have to decide whether they will take up the NCAA on its offer for an extra season of eligibility.

Like many aspects of the offense, Penn State has consistently won its battles in the trenches over the past handful of matchups — but losing two starters on the line could be a fatal blow to the blue and white’s run game.

But these challenges show themselves every offseason, and Ciarrocca has weathered personnel issues before in his roles at Western Michigan and Minnesota prior to his arrival in State College.

If he can continue to develop his young athletes while also stopping the bleeding at other positions, Penn State could see its largest offensive output in program history in the near future.