Penn State is inching closer to its return and while Beaver Stadium will be empty, some fans will have a chance to appear in the stadium.

Penn State announced on Tuesday it will be selling fan cardboard cutouts to be played in the stands at Beaver Stadium in place of fans.

JUST IN: Fan Cutouts at Beaver Stadium!You’ve seen ‘em. Now we’ve got ‘em! 🙌See your face in Beaver Stadium all season long with your very own Penn State Fan Cutout! #WeAre ↓ ORDER HERE ↓https://t.co/dMCwf8wAjaClick For Details ⤵️ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 6, 2020

These customizable cardboard cutouts can be purchased between $65 and $85.

Proceeds of the cutouts will be donated to THON and Penn State equity and inclusion programs.

Fans are being encouraged to wear white in their submitted photos.

Penn State also announced there will be a virtual fan experience known as the 'Virtual Valley Experience,' which is meant to allow fans to get some of the interactive moments that they would on a normal game day.

One part of this experience will be the "Raise the Song virtual campaign" that asks Penn State fans to submit videos of themselves cheering on the team. These videos will be used in-stadium on game day.

Fans will also be able to submit photos on social media using #PSUPride to have the chance of being featured on the Beaver Stadium video board.

Each game day, Penn State will also have a virtual tailgate of the game contest and will be asked to share their virtual tailgates using the #PSUTailgate. The fan with the "most Penn State spirit" will be selected as the Tailgate of the Game and receive a prize from the Nittany Lion Club.

A trivia contest will also be conducted at halftime of each game and the Nittany Lion Club will have a tailgate cookbook recipe of the week that will be released on Wednesday.

