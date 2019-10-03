The future is now for Penn State football’s Noah Cain and Devyn Ford

Noah Cain and Devyn Ford exemplify a recent trend at Penn State. They’ve added themselves to a long list of highly-touted running back recruits.

In the coming years, they will grow and become leading members of “Running Back U.”

Except, that’s already happening now.

They’re not waiting for the future.

Both true freshmen have immediately inserted themselves as focal points of an already talented Penn State offense.

Is the coaching staff surprised?

“No, but I think you guys are,” James Franklin said.

Many people outside the facility might be surprised that two freshmen have already made an impact, especially with two more-veteran players also in the room with Ricky Slade and Journey Brown.

After camp, Slade was named the “starter”, but Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider knew that all four would touch the ball.

Seider knew exactly what he had in Cain and Ford.

“You go out and you recruit these kids and you know they’re talented,” Seider said. “For me, coming out of spring, Ricky had a great spring with Journey right at his hip. Then it came to fall camp and Ricky did a good job to earn the job. That’s why he was the starter.”

But Cain was a guy that evolved as camp went on, gaining respect from the coaches and his peers.

“Noah’s been a kid that’s just been constantly growing,” Seider said. “In the spring he struggled early and got better and better. He got the fall camp, he had some young guy in him, made some mistakes that you shouldn’t be making and now he’s just constantly getting better.”

With Cain, there may have been a bit of a learning curve.

According to Seider, that wasn’t the case with Ford.

“Devyn came right in here and picked it up and became a guy from day one,” Seider said. “The coaches saw it and the players saw it… This guy came in ready to play.”

***

After impressive camps, Cain and Ford found themselves competing for reps.

For a lot of high-end recruits, that may require a major adjustment. Top recruits in high school dominate reps for a majority of their tenure.

That does not describe Cain’s high school experience.

At IMG Academy, he had to work for everything he got.

According to his former coach Kevin Wright, competing with high level recruits made him a better player in the long run and made it not surprising to see him get reps at Penn State early on.

“That’s what makes this place special,” Wright told The Daily Collegian. “Last year we had 17 true freshman start at FBS schools so our kids are used to that. He competed the entire time he was here against power-5 guys.”

Trey Sanders, a five-star recruit currently at Alabama, was with Cain at IMG. They both were deserving of reps, so there had to be a balance.

Wright saw that had no effect on Cain’s psyche.

“He’s not going to be a guy where it affects him mentally,” Wright said. “If he’s not getting X number of snaps, he’s a guy that will continue to work and put himself in a position where he’s playing the number of snaps he wants to play.”

It’s the little things that put him over the top.

That’s something that Slade noticed right away.

“He’s a dog,” Slade said in August. “He came in here, put his head down and worked, has done everything right, all by the book. He’s going to get rewarded.”

Cain has a determination that’s evident in everyone who comes in contact with him.

Wright saw that before he even knew him.

“After his freshman year was on campus during the summer, I had no idea who he was, and he walked in my office with his dad, basically just handed me a resume, as a freshman saying he was going to be at our place in January,” Wright said. “I’ve never had anybody like that. I was very impressed with the kid to have that kind of foresight.”

***

Nobody really should be surprised that Cain would be getting reps at some point. It’s a similar situation to what Slade was in a year ago.

Ford, however, came out of nowhere.

He’s a four-star recruit with plenty of potential, but this year seemed like a possible redshirt year with an already crowded room.

The Virginia native brought such a unique skill-set that Penn State couldn’t afford to let him sit.

“He can do things with his body that normal guys can’t do,” Seider said. “He’s one of those kids, you’re talking about loose hips, he can pivot off his front toes, making cuts. He’s just doing things that’s inhuman.”

Ford exploded onto the scene with an impressive performance against Idaho, finishing with 107 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

He seemed comfortable in that situation, but during camp, that wasn’t always the case.

“He’s going to get better the more he gets comfortable just trusting what’s going on because he’s one of those guys that if you tell him something he’s got a question on the thing you just told him,” Seider said. “Once he just settles down and realizes he already knows the answer to the question and just plays, he’s going to be in the process where we play him constantly for us.”

It hasn’t always been consistent for Ford and Cain. One week someone has a big week, another week the other one does.

That’s not going to stop anytime soon.

“I think you'll continue to see, there will be one guy that has a huge week or another guy that has a huge week,” Franklin said. “Again, based on scheme and based on matchups and things like that. But you know, we have been very pleased with them.”

Who knows what this running back situation will be like a few weeks from now. Maybe eventually one player pulls away from the rest.

But at this point, Cain and Ford are ready for anything.

“I told them after the [Pitt] game that I have more confidence in them now watching them go play in that game,” Seider said. “It wasn’t too big for them.”