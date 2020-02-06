When Danny Speski wasn't selected to be in the NFL Next 100 commercial for the Super Bowl, he wrote a letter to the NFL.

And he received an unexpected response — a video from Saquon Barkley.

After not being selected to appear in the #NFLNext100 commercial, sixth-grader Danny Speski decided to write to the NFL.What he didn’t expect was a response in the form of a special shoutout from @Saquon. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SXHEAtfkU2 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2020

Speski, with the help of his father tried out for a chance to be featured in the commercial, something that would've been a dream come true for the two of them.

After not being selected, Speski wrote a letter to the NFL thanking them for holding the contest.

Barkley responded with a heartfelt message about how football was something that connected him and his dad back when he was the same age of Speski.