When Danny Speski wasn't selected to be in the NFL Next 100 commercial for the Super Bowl, he wrote a letter to the NFL.

And he received an unexpected response — a video from Saquon Barkley.

Speski, with the help of his father tried out for a chance to be featured in the commercial, something that would've been a dream come true for the two of them.

After not being selected, Speski wrote a letter to the NFL thanking them for holding the contest. 

Barkley responded with a heartfelt message about how football was something that connected him and his dad back when he was the same age of Speski. 

