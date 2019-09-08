This feels like a long time coming.

Penn State saw the potential of John Reid during his sophomore season, and it looked like 2017 would be the beginning of a breakout career. But one spring practice put a halt to that.

He missed the entire season due to a knee injury, and because of it, his 2018 season suffered.

People saw Reid as a possible shut-down corner, and his injury was a big loss to the defense.

Many wondered if that shut-down potential would ever be achieved, and two games into the 2019 season, it looks like it’s finally here.

Reid came up clutch Saturday when his team needed it most, intercepting a pass from Buffalo quarterback Matt Meyers and taking it to the house.

Before the score, the Bulls had all the momentum, up 10-7 in the third quarter, but on one play, Reid changed everything.

“That was huge,” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “You can just feel the energy. I know I certainly could on the field. It was infectious and we rolled that energy the rest of the game.”

The Nittany Lions used that energy to put together a strong second half on the way to a 45-13 win.

Yes, getting a big score like that makes everyone excited. But getting it from Reid made it even more special.

“He’s been here for five years now, goes about his business, takes care of his business really well,” punter Blake Gillikin said. “He’s a veteran, obviously an established leader in our defensive backfield, and just an overall great guy. So when he makes a play like that it really ignites the sideline and our team.”

Reid feels that respect from his teammates, and knows the work that he put in to get to a point where he can get that respect.

“You be genuine, just keep it real with the people around you,” Reid said. “Guys on the team know that I’m someone they can come to. I will always tell you the honest truth.”

Reid added: “Even though I’ve been playing, this is my fifth year now, I still ask some of the freshmen, when I see a freshman do something I’m like ‘what were you thinking on this play?’ I’m not afraid to ask somebody who’s below me in experience on some of the stuff they did. I’m always trying to learn, improve and help out the guys around me.”

Franklin sees that dedication from Reid, which should help the younger guys show the same dedication.

He even compared that trait to a pretty important Penn State leader.

“When people see examples of guys having that type of success with the type of investment he made, I think that it spreads,” Franklin said. “No different than the legacy that I think that Trace McSorley has left here with his demeanor and how he prepares… I think that John has a lot of those same qualities and I hope it runs with a lot of our guys.”

Garrett Taylor, a fellow veteran member of the secondary, sees the work he has put in over the years, and couldn’t be happier for him.

“I was super happy for John,” Taylor said. “I know what he puts into it and I know what he’s been through in terms of coming back from his injury so seeing him have success means a lot to me.”

There was a chance this moment would have never happened.

Franklin alluded to Reid making a big decision about his future at Penn State, presumably about the draft or a transfer.

Obviously, Reid decided to stay, and it seems to be working out for everyone.

“We had a really good conversation with him and his family at the end of last season about his future,” Franklin said. “I think that he made a great decision and it is going to pay off for him, it’s going to pay off for our team and our program as well which is what you want. You want a win-win for everybody.”

This was Reid’s first touchdown of his Penn State career. It was a moment that he’s been waiting for.

He’s envisioned that type of moment for a long time, and it finally happened.

“It definitely means a lot,” Reid said. “I do a ton of visualization, imagine being able to have a pick six and take it back, so it was really exciting but I was just happy for our team that I was able to help give us the lead.”

It was even a play he imagined making earlier in the game.

On a similar play, he didn’t finish. He wasn’t missing that opportunity again.

“I got a similar route earlier in the game. I broke on it a little bit too late…” Reid said. “I knew they would come back to it later in the game, especially because it was in a 3rd and medium situation so I needed to get eyes on my man and drive it, come back for the ball.”

Reid had an interception in the first game against Idaho, and he was able to return it, but ended up just short of the end zone.

This time around, he had one thing on his mind.

“I’m trying to score,” Reid said. “I’ve been close a couple of times so I really just wanted to get in the end zone and make a play for the defense. Getting a defensive score is really exciting for us.”

That play set in motion a strong second half by the Penn State defense, something that was desperately needed.

Penn State’s needed someone to step up, and when things looked bleak, Reid stepped up.

“It gives us that extra boost of confidence just knowing we can put points on the board, we can change the game ourselves, and just makes you want to do that again,” Taylor said. “Once you see that potential of being able to do it yourselves each and every drive you’re trying to get your hands on balls.”