Heading into the 2020 college football season, Penn State’s offense has one big question — The receiver position.

With the departures of KJ Hamler, Mac Hippenhammer and Justin Shorter this offseason, the receiver room will look much different in the fall.

The good news however, is Penn State has one of the best tight end groups in the country, led by Pat Freiermuth.

“I think the biggest thing he is focused on is ‘how can I be the best all around tight end in the country?’ and that’s the message to him,” co-offensive coordinator and tight end coach Tyler Bowen said on Wednesday. “‘How can I be the best tight end at pass protection, how can I be the best tight end in the run game, how can I be the best tight end in the pass game, how can I be the best tight end on screens?’ Every facet of tight end play he has the skill set to excel at, which I think the big thing for him is putting it all together.”

Freiermuth, who is heading into his third season at Penn State, caught seven touchdowns and had 507 receiving yards in 2019, which built off a strong freshman campaign.

Freiermuth’s 43 receptions were the second most on the team, just trailing Hamler.

“I just want him to continue improving and I think he would tell you the same thing,” Bowen said. “The big things that we worked on last year coming into his second year were just details in his route running. I would say he is above the line route runner at the tight end position when you look nationally.”

And now as Freiermuth, who had the option to declare for the NFL Draft last season, looks to become the best in the country, according to Bowen, the next step is putting everything together on a consistent basis.

“He has been able to put together little bits and pieces throughout his career and now being able to have a little bit of a tool box to put it all together and be the best all-around tight end in the conference and the country, I think that’s his goal,” Bowen said.

The tight end room isn't just a one-man show however as the Nittany Lions like to utilize a two tight end set.

Last year that spot was filled by Nick Bowers, who was Penn State’s fourth leading receiver with 214 yards on just 10 receptions.

Bowers has since graduated, but according to Bowen, there is currently a position battle shaping up between Zack Kuntz and Brenton Strange to fill the role.

“I’ve been very pleased with Zach and Brenton and how they’ve approached it, just in the weight room, how they’ve approached it in the classroom,” Bowen said. “I think they are both shaping up to have a pretty special practice session whenever we get that back going and I’m excited for both of them.”

Bowen went on to say that the maturity of the two players has impressed him the most.

“I think a big part of their development has been physical maturity but I’ve also seen both of those guys mature mentally from a football standpoint since they’ve been on campus,” Bowers said. “I think that is shaping up to be a very important position battle on our offensive unit this year with Nick Bowers leaving.”

Penn State also might have its next superstar tight end, in Theo Johnson, a four-star recruit from Canada who early enrolled this winter.

Johnson was considered the No. 3 tight end and 84th overall prospect in the 2020 recruiting class by 247Sports.

“The big thing for him, just like any other early enrollee, is getting acclimated to college early,” Johnson said. “I think he came in with a nice emotional maturity and I don’t feel like the transition coming from high school, to now college was ever a huge hurdle for him, when I think about how he has approached this first semester.

“His first semester he shows up, has some adversity his first week and now he is finishing the semester virtually and I’ve really been impressed with the way he’s handled it.”

That adversity was a shoulder injury suffered during an Under Armour All-America practice at the end of December.

“The big thing for his development this spring is getting him up to speed from a playbook standpoint and for whatever he can do to be healthy and get as strong as he can in the weight room,” Bowen said.