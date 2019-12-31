Penn State will not renew the contract of Matt Limegrover, it's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The news was first reported by the Centre Daily Times before it was made official.

“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” James Franklin said in a statement.

Limegrover spent the past four seasons at Penn State as the offensive line coach and has a total of 28 years of collegiate coaching experience.

From 2011-2015, Limegrover served as the offensive coordinator, among other roles, at Minnesota.

Limegrover had a tough task at Penn State as he inherited an offensive line which was very depleted because of the NCAA sanctions on the program.

The position group has slowly been improving under his tenure, including having Conor McGovern drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last season.

Penn State recently hired Kirk Ciarrocca as its new offensive coordinator to replace Ricky Rahne, who accepted the head coaching position at Old Dominion