The 2020 college football season is underway… for some.

Central Arkansas and Austin Peay played the first official game of the season just one week ago, and the FBS will open its season Thursday with two Conference USA games. The SEC, Big 12 and ACC are all scheduled to begin later in the month.

Yet the Big Ten still has no formal plan in place to play, but there have been various rumors and reports that the conference could start games in October or around Thanksgiving.

These next few weeks will be as crucial for the Big Ten as they will be for the conferences who are taking the field.

It will take time to see how having football games is impacted by the coronavirus and if it’s safe, especially since there seems to be a wide variety of opinions across conferences on the matter.

The Big Ten now has the opportunity to watch and learn — if these first few weeks of college football prove to be safe for the conferences that are playing, then I think the Big Ten should jumpstart its season as soon as possible.

As of right now, the only difference between the Big Ten and the conferences playing is eight less hours of allotted practice time, and the fact that Big Ten doesn’t have games scheduled while the others do.

How much more risk is brought to the table by playing games if practices and workouts are already happening, as they have all throughout the summer?

The safety of players, staff members and anyone involved with the sport should be the number one concern always, and if the Big Ten evaluates how other conferences have gone about their seasons and decides it isn’t safe, then don’t play.

But that’s the key thing — the Big Ten has to take advantage of being able to see how this plays out.

The conference is in a bad spot right now in the eyes of the public, largely due to a lack of transparency regarding the cancellation of the football season.

That's why it's important for the Big Ten to have a clear and consistent message — if a school feels safe playing, let it proceed. If not, let that school sit out the season so at least some members can vie for a playoff spot.

Maybe the conference will want to stick with its decision because a reversal in such a short span of time wouldn’t look great either.

How much could have changed with concerns regarding coronavirus in just a handful of weeks?

Since all of these conferences are coming to seemingly different conclusions on the safety and risk of playing football when consulting medical experts, it has now come down to a trial and error system of sorts.

But if the Big Ten remains on the sidelines while a majority of the country is playing college football in a safe manner, then it’s tough to blame parents, fans and the players for being upset and demanding clarity.

