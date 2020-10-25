Penn State fell in its season opening game for the first time since 2015 and as a result fell in the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions dropped 10 places to No. 18 following their 36-35 loss to Indiana.

A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves in the AP Top 25 following the opening week of play for the conference with Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (9), Michigan (13), Indiana (18) and Penn State (18) all making the cut.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida

11. BYU

12. Miami (FL)

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Indiana

18. Penn State

19. Marshall

20. Coastal Carolina

21. USC

22. SMU

23. Iowa State

24. Oklahoma

25. Boise State