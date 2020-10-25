Penn State fell in its season opening game for the first time since 2015 and as a result fell in the AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions dropped 10 places to No. 18 following their 36-35 loss to Indiana.
A total of five Big Ten teams found themselves in the AP Top 25 following the opening week of play for the conference with Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (9), Michigan (13), Indiana (18) and Penn State (18) all making the cut.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Cincinnati
8. Texas A&M
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida
11. BYU
12. Miami (FL)
13. Michigan
14. Oregon
15. North Carolina
16. Kansas State
17. Indiana
18. Penn State
19. Marshall
20. Coastal Carolina
21. USC
22. SMU
23. Iowa State
24. Oklahoma
25. Boise State