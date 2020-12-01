Penn State’s first win of the season wasn’t the only success in the Nittany Lion community this past weekend.

As the Nittany Lions picked up their first win of the 2020 campaign, a couple of potential future Penn State players made waves on the high school gridiron.

Here are the top performances from blue-and-white prospects as the high school football season winds down.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

It was a season of firsts for Beau Pribula and Central York football.

At quarterback, Pribula led the Panthers to the PIAA Class 6A state championship game with an undefeated record as they looked to stay unblemished against powerhouse St. Joseph Prep.

Pribula, a 3-star dual-threat prospect according to the 247Sports composite rating, injured his foot in the first quarter and was hindered for much of the game in Central York’s eventual 62-13 loss to the Hawks.

Even with the blowout loss, the Panthers still finished their season with a plus-388 score differential in their 11 games played in 2020.

Pribula bookended his junior campaign with a 19-for-38 performance for 165 passing yards and one touchdown.

Committing to Penn State in August, Pribula is the 10th-ranked dual-threat recruit and 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Pribula picked the Nittany Lion program over Northwestern, Nebraska and Virginia Tech, among others.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

Just like Penn State, Steelton-Highspire got out of the weekend with a meaningful win.

The Steamrollers won their third PIAA Class 1A state championship and first title since 2008 with a 32-20 win over Jeannette Friday.

Flowers contributed with an early 50-yard first quarter touchdown to tie the game up at 7-7 as Steel-High looked to move to 12-0 on its season.

A 4-star wide receiver according to the 247Sports composite rating, Flowers was hobbled with a sprained ankle but never came out of the game.

Flowers is the 17th-ranked wide receiver and fifth-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Remaining uncommitted, Flowers has also received offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech, among others.

If he commits to Penn State, Flowers would become the seventh 4-star recruit and third wide receiver in James Franklin’s 2022 recruiting cycle.