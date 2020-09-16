Big Ten football is officially back.

After days of deliberation and uncertainty from the conference, the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors have adopted new medical protocols and will begin the college football season on the weekend of Oct. 23.

These new protocols include daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and a data-driven approach when making decisions about practice and competition.

The Big Ten will require anyone on the field for all practices and games to undergo daily testing and the results will need to be recored before every practice and game.

Daily testing will begin on Sept. 30.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee said in a statement.

“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

If a student-athlete tests positive for the coronavirus, they will undergo cardiac testing and will need to receive clearance from a cardiologist before returning to play.

The earliest a student-athlete would be able to retune to the field after testing positive for the coronavirus is 21 days.

The conference will also use data including the team positivity rate and population positivity rate in order to determine if the continuation of practice and competition is safe.

If more than 5% of a team tests positive, the team must stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days.

The council voted unanimously to resume the season. On Aug. 11, the council voted to cancel the fall college football season due to risk surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Updates for other fall and winter sports will be released soon according to the Big Ten.

