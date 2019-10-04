Penn State returns to Beaver Stadium this weekend for its homecoming game against Purdue.

Here is our staff predictions for the Nittany Lions first home Big Ten game of the season.

Dylan Jacobs:

This game probably wouldn’t have been close even with Rondale Moore and Elijah Sindelar.

Penn State gained some serious momentum after Friday night’s blowout win over Maryland.

With it being a noon start, the Nittany Lions may start out a little bit slow.

But there is such a huge talent disparity that it really shouldn’t affect the game at the end.

Fans looking for a dramatic conclusion, this probably isn’t the game for them.

Score: Penn State 56-3

Caleb Wilfinger:

Purdue will be playing in a raucous Beaver Stadium environment without its starting quarterback on Saturday. That doesn’t bode well for an already heavy underdog.

The Boilermakers will also be without their best player — and one of the best players in the Big Ten — Rondale Moore. Without his contributions, it will be tough for the Boilermakers to generate much offense on the road.

Following a dominant performance against Maryland, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday, especially against a wounded opponent.

I expect Sean Clifford and the rest of Penn State’s offense to keep on rolling against a Purdue defense that has surrendered nearly 450 yards per game this season.

If all goes according to plan, the Nittany Lions will put up another big day on both sides of the ball and set up a showdown with No. 14 Iowa next weekend.

Score: Penn State 45-7

Ben Ferree:

Penn State will start this game a little slow, but in the second quarter, the Nittany Lions will pick up the pace and essentially end the game before halftime.

Purdue is majorly depleted on both sides of the ball from injuries and it will show on Saturday.

The Penn State defense is going to have its way with the Boilermakers offense throughout the entire game continuing its dominating performance this season.

Expect to see Sean Clifford have another great game at quarterback as the offense will continue to find its groove and resemble the team that took the field against Maryland, not the one that played against Pitt.

One thing to watch for is if Penn State can continue to get Ricky Slade more involved in the offense.

The running back has struggled so far this season and the Nittany Lions would like to see that change.

Even with the sleepy noon kickoff and a big matchup next week against Iowa, Penn State won’t be phased and will handle Purdue with ease to move to 5-0 this season.

Score: Penn State 41-6

Evan Patrick:

An injured starting quarterback is quite the hurdle to overcome for any team.

Couple that with the absence of star receiver Rondale Moore and Purdue will be in for a long day at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State should take care of business against the Boilermakers in a similar fashion as it did against Maryland.

Multiple running backs will find the endzone and Sean Clifford will continue to look like a quality starting quarterback.

The Nittany Lions will certainly be rotating defensive personnel as the lead grows, but the backups have shown that they cause problems for opposing offenses just like the starters.

Penn State will get its fifth win of the season on homecoming.

Score: Penn State 52-3