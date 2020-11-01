If there’s one thing that is clear from the last two weeks it's that Penn State is a second half team and that isn’t enough to come away with a win.

Just like in their first loss to Indiana on the road, the Nittany Lions struggled to get much of anything going in the first half against Ohio State, scoring just six total points while giving up 21 to the Buckeyes.

“Early on in the game I thought our defense was doing some pretty good things and our offense couldn’t get it going,” James Franklin said. “And then the offense started to get going in the second half, we were able to get the ball out of Sean [Clifford’s] hands and make some plays on the perimeter.”

The problem for Penn State was it couldn’t put together a full 60 minutes of quality football where its offense and defense were feeding off each other.

The Nittany Lions actually won the second half against Ohio State, 19-17, had more second half yards (250-246) and was the more disciplined team with less penalties in the final 30 minutes.

“We started off strong in the second half, but that’s the thing, we just can’t do that,” quarterback Sean Clifford said. “We have to jump out early and often — we’ve got to figure it out in the first half for sure, we can’t be a second half team.”

The first half was ugly for the Nittany Lions offense, producing just 75 yards compared to the Buckeyes’ 280.

Clifford completed just two passes as Penn State attempted to establish the run unsuccessfully.

“We thought we could get the quarterback run going a little bit early,” Clifford said. “They like to play a lot of ‘one high’, stick six [defenders] in the box, try to outnumber you.”

One constant throughout the entire game was the dominance of Ohio State’s defensive line.

It was clear after the first few drives that the Buckeyes’ front seven were going to shut down any rushing attempts and consistently get pressure on Clifford.

“At the line of scrimmage, I don’t think we consistently won that matchup,” Franklin said. “Our O-Line and front, same thing with our defensive line, weren’t able to get them off schedule.”

Clifford and his offense understood the Buckeyes’ had talent all over the field and were relying on their athletes to cover receivers one-on-one.

“That’s just their identity and their mentality so I told our guys that we’re going to have to win our man routes and run across peoples faces and get open,” Clifford said. “I thought we executed much better in the second half but the first half wasn’t up to the standard.”

Clifford came out to start the second half with a 75-yard drive in which he went 5-for-5 on his passing attempts and connected with junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a touchdown.

“We came in and talked about what we were seeing, made some adjustments which I thought was good and then guys stepped up,” Clifford said. “I thought Jahan had a great game and did some really good things, made some big plays.”

The halftime adjustments were crucial for Penn State and its hopes to stay within striking distance.

After the break the offense took on an entirely different approach focused on Clifford passing the ball quickly and it gave the entire group seemingly newfound energy and confidence.

“We had a couple schemes that worked in the first half and then we went back to them, things that were giving them problems and then we were able to build some momentum and go from there,” Franklin said. “Whether it was on the perimeter to Jahan [Dotson] or whether it was Pat [Freiermuth] on a misdirection pass, those things were able to get us going and get us some momentum.”

Dotson would prove crucial in the passing game, recording eight catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns almost solely in the second half — he only caught one pass for 20 yards in the first half.

“We were just able to capitalize on what they were giving us, we basically took shots and trusted in our playmakers and we made plays,” Dotson said. “Sean [Clifford] trusted in us and I told you guys earlier in the week that it was going to start in practice, building the chemistry and trusting in us, and he did that in the second half and we were able to make plays for him.”

Through two games now, the Nittany Lions have scored 13 total points in the first half compared to 47 total points in the second half and overtime.

That disparity is at the top of the list of things to fix for this offense.

“Starting fast is the number one [concern],” Clifford said. “We only put up three points as an offense in the first half and that’s unacceptable.”

