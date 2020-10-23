With just a few days remaining before Penn State finally opens its 2020 season against Indiana, our football staff shared its predictions for the upcoming season.

Benjamin Ferree

Penn State record: 6-2

Penn State could truly finish this season with any record and I wouldn’t be surprised.

With the lack of preparation due to the coronavirus pandemic and the unknown of a constantly changing situation, it seems like nearly any Big Ten team could be victorious on a week by week basis.

This being said, Penn State will fall in its opening two weeks, on the road against Indiana and at home against Ohio State, in two ugly football games as teams aren’t up to full speed quite yet.

Big Ten East standings

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Maryland Michigan State Rutgers

Title game

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

Penn State wins Big Ten if…

It can avoid an upset loss. In 2019, it was a trip to Minnesota that handed the Nittany Lions a loss, in 2017 and 2018, it was a loss to Michigan State. Then finally in 2016, a loss to Pitt kept Penn State out of the College Football Playoff.

Penn State knows every year it will have a tough meeting with Ohio State and Michigan, but in order to take the next step as a program, it needs to avoid losses to these other programs.

In the past few years, mistakes have cost Penn State in these games. Whether it's been a turnover or missed tackles, the Nittany Lions will have to find a way to win these games should they want to return to the Big Ten title game.

Which Penn State player will have a breakout season?

Brandon Smith.

Penn State will introduce a new group of linebackers to “Linebacker U” this fall, and it won’t take long for the Nittany Lions to find a future star.

A former 5-star recruit, Smith showed flashes as a true freshman of being a dominant player for Penn State — and now he will have a chance to shine on the biggest stage.

Smith has an impressive 6-foot-3 frame and is faster and stronger this season after posting 14 tackles in limited snaps last year.

Evan Patrick

Penn State record: 7-1

It’s tough to know what to expect out of this Penn State team with all the turnover from its Cotton Bowl-winning group last season, but we’ll have a pretty good idea after just two weeks.

The Nittany Lions’ first two matchups are going to be tough in Indiana and Ohio State, and with the losses of Micah Parsons and Journey Brown, arguably their best players on each side of the ball, there could be some hiccups along the way — I see them going 1-1 in that stretch.

Penn State has four new position coaches, including a new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca. With a shortened offseason and limited preparation time, there’s no telling how ready this team is to face two of its toughest challenges so early in the season, but those games will be valuable nonetheless.

One loss seems like the most likely outcome for this group.

Big Ten East standings

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Michigan State Maryland Rutgers

Title game

Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Penn State wins Big Ten if…

It can come out of October 2-0. The Nittany Lions can’t take their first week’s matchup against Indiana lightly, and if they survive their first road test then it all comes down to Halloween.

Just like the last few seasons, Ohio State is the team that will stand in between Penn State and a chance at the Big Ten title.

If Sean Clifford and the offense take a leap from last season and if the defense is able to maintain its run-stopping dominance, then the Nittany Lions could surprise a lot of people.

Which Penn State player will have a breakout season?

Jayson Oweh.

The redshirt junior has been on the radar of NFL scouts since he got to Penn State in 2018 because of his impressive athletic ability — he’s 6-foot-5, 252 pounds and runs a 4.33 40-yard dash.

Now, he’s finally getting his chance as a starter on a defensive line that surrounds him with veterans that can set him up for success as a pass rusher.

Don’t be surprised if at the end of the year, Oweh leads the Nittany Lions — and maybe even the Big Ten — in sacks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football set to bring own energy in fanless stadiums this season As Penn State arrives at Memorial Stadium a few hours before kickoff on Saturday, the stadiu…

Justin Morganstein

Penn State record: 7-1

Penn State will have to beat the team which has given it fits since 2016 in Ohio State, as the Buckeyes look poised for another College Football Playoff run behind quarterback Justin Fields.

It certainly doesn’t help that the Nittany Lions are without both of their Cotton Bowl MVPs Micah Parsons and Journey Brown for the time being, but the depth at both the running back and linebacker position has turned out to be critical for 2020.

If new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca can duplicate what he did with Tanner Morgan and Minnesota last year with Sean Clifford this season, the team could take an unexpected leap to the top of the conference standings

Big Ten East standings

Ohio State Penn State Indiana Michigan Maryland Rutgers Michigan State

Title game

Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Penn State wins Big Ten if…

If Penn State can get through its first two weeks at 2-0, I give them a very good shot at winning the Big Ten East and potentially getting to play for a College Football Playoff berth.

Starting out the year with Indiana and Ohio State is not easy. But, if the Nittany Lions can win and gain momentum from those first two games, the team should have no problem with its schedule until it travels to Michigan in late November.

The play of Sean Clifford will be crucial, as his development should continue to shape up nicely with the addition of Kirk Ciarrocca to the offensive gameplan.

Which Penn State player will have a breakout season?

Noah Cain.

With the absence of Journey Brown for the time being, Cain will have the chance to prove that the deep Nittany Lion backfield can hold its own for the time being.

When Cain received double digit carries last season, he had at least 90 yards rushing in every game he played. As the top back this year, he should flourish in that role.

Plus, with a young receiving core that will likely take some time to gel, the running ability of Cain will be extremely valuable and can potentially carry the offense in the first couple weeks.

Andrew Porterfield

Penn State record: 8-0

Penn State’s first two weeks of the season will be arguably the toughest stretch for James Franklin to navigate all year.

A true road game against a sneaky Indiana team is one thing, but immediately facing Ohio State in the second week of the season? That’s unprecedented.

It won’t be easy, but the Nittany Lions have enough weapons to make it out of their first couple of games unscathed. And if they can do that, they’ll go undefeated and vie for the Big Ten crown.

Big Ten East standings

Penn State Ohio State Indiana Michigan Rutgers Michigan State Maryland

Title game

Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Penn State wins Big Ten if…

It can beat Ohio State. The Buckeyes are seemingly always the team that eliminates Penn State from title contention, and have been James Franklin’s goliath since he arrived in Happy Valley in 2014.

With an early game against Ryan Day and company in just their second game of the season, the Nittany Lions will quickly find out if they have what it takes to make the College Football Playoff.

Facing Ohio State within the confines of Beaver Stadium on a Halloween night would usually translate into Penn State having a huge home field advantage — but there’s no telling just how much an advantage the Nittany Lions will have inside the empty stadium on Oct. 31.

Which Penn State player will have a breakout season?

Parker Washington.

A true freshman, Washington was named one of three starters at the wide receiver position in the first official depth chart released on Tuesday.

Washington finished the 2021 recruiting cycle as a 4-star recruit, and could shape up to be Sean Clifford’s No. 3 option behind Pat Freiermuth and Jahan Dotson in the passing game.

Certainly the most unknown position on offense, the wide receiver spots are basically up in the air aside from Dotson. With a good campaign in his first college season, Washington could become a staple in Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense for years to come.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football’s newest captains honored to lead the Nittany Lions With Penn State's first football game set for Saturday, the excitement in the air is real as…