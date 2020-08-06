Penn State now knows which teams it will have to face on its quest to a College Football Playoff bid in 2020.

The Big Ten Conference released its official schedule on Wednesday, which features conference-only matchups and interdivisional season-openers and finales for all 14 teams.

All but one of the Nittany Lions’ opponents remain the same from the original Big Ten schedule, but which teams could give James Franklin’s squad the most trouble in this unprecedented season?

Ohio State, Nov. 7

As it stands, Ohio State is by far the best team in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have yet to see any of their high-profile players opt out of the 2020 season, including impact players such as quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade, among others.

When Penn State and Ohio State last met, the game quickly got out of hand for the blue and white as the Buckeyes bolted out to a 21-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Later on in the third quarter, though, the Nittany Lions went on a 17-0 run to get back into the game and to silence a hostile Buckeye Stadium crowd.

Penn State’s efforts would eventually come up short, but the team demonstrated it could fight through adversity when Sean Clifford was sidelined with an injury and Will Levis took the reins for a few drives.

While the Nittany Lions showed last season they can hang with the best team above the Mason-Dixon Line, their task of defeating head coach Ryan Day’s squad will be even tougher this upcoming season.

Franklin will be without his best player from a season ago, as Micah Parsons has reportedly opted out of the season to better prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, and will thus no longer anchor a stout Nittany Lion front seven on the defensive side of the ball.

And with Fields opposite that defense, the Ohio State offense will be a huge problem for defensive coordinator Brent Pry and company on Nov. 7.

Not to mention the Buckeyes added former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon, who has rushed for 2,076 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career thus far.

Michigan, Sept. 19

Aside from Ohio State, there isn’t really another dominant team in the Big Ten that Penn State should be afraid of.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t teams that should be respected.

Michigan is one of those teams, as the Wolverines have won at least 10 games, three times since coach Jim Harbaugh’s arrival to the program in 2015.

The team that calls Ann Arbor home will have a new look this season, with former quarterback Shea Patterson moving on to the NFL and no experienced field general on the roster.

The offense will likely lean heavily on sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet, who ran for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019.

We still don’t know what the fan situation will look like when these two teams are set to meet on Sep. 19, but we do know the Big House is one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten.

And the Nittany Lions will have to be on their A-game when they make the trip to Ann Arbor.

The last time Penn State traveled to the Big House, the Nittany Lions got routed 42-7 by the Wolverines for its third loss of the season — officially eliminating the team from College Football Playoff contention.

So, maybe Franklin should hope there aren’t many fans present when he’s on the opposite sideline of Harbaugh.

Nebraska, Oct. 31

This isn’t much about the opponent, but more so about the timing of the matchup.

Penn State is set to face Nebraska in between home games against Iowa and Ohio State, two of the historically dominant teams in the Big Ten over the past decade.

Coming off their affair with the Hawkeyes, the Nittany Lions may find it easy to overlook the Cornhuskers in preparation for their biggest rivalry against Ohio State a week later.

But Nebraska has the weapons to hang with Penn State on Halloween.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is in the national conversation for the Heisman Trophy as coach Scott Frost enters his third year as the leader of his alma mater.

The Huskers haven’t had a winning season since a 9-win campaign in 2016, but there’s plenty of upside for the team that had the 17th ranked recruiting class in 2019, according to 247Sports.

