WATCH: On-field reactions after State College defeats Cumberland Valley in the Beaver Stadium Classic

For the first time ever, Beaver Stadium opened its gates for high school football. Dubbed as the 'Beaver Stadium Classic', State High Little Lions defeated the Cumberland Valley Eagles 33-21.

Cumberland Valley got off to a hot start, holding a 14-7 going into halftime. State High head coach Matt Lintal called the first half "the worst we've had in a long time." The Little Lions, though, were able to bounce back and outscore the Eagles 19-7 in the second half to earn the victory.

State High quarterback Brady Dorner said playing in the game was "the best time I've ever had in my whole life." Dorner (senior) was able to shake off a rocky start that included fumbled snaps and a pick six and throw for two touchdowns. Dre Green rushed for two touchdowns and Lokey Howell rushed for another.