After starting off its 2019 campaign with a 4-0 record, Penn State enters its annual homecoming game as a significant favorite at Beaver Stadium.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 28 point favorites against Purdue, with the average score prediction being 45-11 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 60 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked the Nittany Lions to win and cover the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Boilermakers lie at -110 on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -4000, while Purdue’s has hovered around +2250, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Boilermakers pulling the upset, the payout would be $2350.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 56. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward taking the over. Oddsshark states that 73 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score at least 57 total points.

Prediction: Penn State 45, Purdue 10

Purdue is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, and the Boilermakers will be playing in a raucous Beaver Stadium environment without their starting quarterback on Saturday. That doesn’t bode well for an already heavy underdog.

Purdue will also be without its best player — and one of the best players in the Big Ten — Rondale Moore. Moore won't play against the Nittany Lions after leaving last week’s game against Minnesota in the first quarter with a left leg injury. Without his contributions, it will be tough for the Boilermakers to generate much offense on Saturday.

Following a dominant performance against Maryland, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday. Additionally, even though the spread is now up to four touchdowns, I expect Sean Clifford and the rest of Penn State’s offense to keep on rolling against a Purdue defense that has surrendered nearly 450 yards per game this season. I like the Nittany Lions’ odds to win and cover in this one.