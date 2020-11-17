In a weekend where Penn State once again underachieved, some of its prospects provided hope for the future.

Here are the top performances from Nittany Lion recruits and targets in the past weekend of high school football.

Beau Pribula (3-star DUAL, Central York High School, Pennsylvania)

After facing some early adversity, Central York fought to live another day in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs Saturday.

Central York defeated Delaware Valley 49-27 after trailing in the second half for the first time this season.

2022 Penn State quarterback commit Beau Pribula led the Panthers, finishing 10-for-15 with 110 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The dual-threat prospect also added 124 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Pribula is a 3-star recruit as the 11th-ranked dual-threat prospect and 12th-ranked player in Pennsylvania in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Committing in August, Pribula chose the Nittany Lions over Nebraska, Northwestern and Virginia Tech, among others.

The Panthers will next take the field in the state semifinals against McDowell Saturday.

Mehki Flowers (4-star WR, Steelton-Highspire High School, Pennsylvania)

When Steelton-Highspire needed it most, Mehki Flowers called game.

Streaking into the back of the end zone, Flowers jostled with a defender before pulling in the game-winning grab for the Steamrollers as time expired.

Steel-High defeated Old Forge 39-36 after Flowers’ touchdown, advancing in the PIAA Class 1A playoffs on Friday.

Flowers finished the affair with four catches for 58 yards, while also turning in an 85-yard kick return touchdown to go along with his lone receiving score.

A 4-star recruit in the class of 2022, Flowers is the 17th-ranked wide receiver and fifth-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Flowers remains uncommitted, with other schools such as Arizona State, Cincinnati and Nebraska showing interest in the prospect.

Steel-High will face Bishop Guilfoyle in a semifinal matchup on Saturday.

Liam Clifford (3-star WR, St. Xavier High School, Ohio)

Just like his brother accomplished four years ago, Liam Clifford ended his high school career with some hardware.

Clifford and his St. Xavier teammates downed Pickerington Central 44-3 for the program’s fourth state championship win on Friday night.

The 2021 Penn State commit tallied just three catches for six yards but served as a decoy against the Tiger defense by drawing defenders away from the other Bomber receivers.

The state championship victory is the first for the St. Xavier program since 2016, when current Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford carried the Bombers to the crown in his senior season.

A 3-star recruit in the upcoming class, Clifford is the 77th-ranked wide receiver and 20th-ranked player in Ohio, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Committing in October 2019, Clifford chose to continue his family’s connection with Penn State over Cincinnati, Michigan and Pittsburgh, among others.