In eight games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chris Godwin has caught 54 passes, as he's enjoying a breakout season in his third year in the NFL.

Each of those catches will be put towards the Team Godwin Foundation, and one of its central causes — that of animal adoption.

This season marked the launch of Godwin's “Receptions for Rescue” campaign, inviting fans to pledge a donation for every catch he makes. The former Penn State wide receiver has pledged $50 for each catch to get things started.

Godwin and his girlfriend, Mariah DelPercio created the Team Godwin Foundation in an effort to provide at-risk children and animals a “second chance through advocacy and financial support.”

Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, the foundation has raised an estimated $4,409 thanks to the wideout’s 54 catches. Godwin's goal for this season is to ultimately raise $10,000 to help these dogs find new homes.