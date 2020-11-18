Just days before its second home game of the season against Iowa, Penn State has had to deal with complications unique to 2020.

The Nittany Lions are set to face Iowa at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon, as they look to pick up their first win of the season.

James Franklin has yet to name a starting quarterback ahead of the game against the Hawkeyes.

Franklin spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice.

False positives plague program

While a Penn State game has yet to be canceled because of the coronavirus in its eight-game Big Ten slate, the program has had to endure challenges brought about by the pandemic.

According to Franklin, Penn State has seen 43 false positive coronavirus tests since the season began.

“We continue to have issues with false positives, and we can’t seem to get a whole lot of feedback and support to get answers to it,” Franklin said. “For about a month, we’ve been trying to figure out why we’ve been having so many.”

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith missed two days of practice this week, while defensive coordinator Brent Pry was forced to miss Wednesday’s practice.

“We’re up to 43 false positives,” Franklin said. “So that’s 43 people in our program who have missed practices.”

Recruiting woes continue

As Penn State continues to slide on the gridiron, the program also hasn’t picked up momentum in the upcoming recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions have the 24th-ranked 2021 class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rating, and most recently missed out on high 4-star safety Derrick Davis Jr. during the program’s game against Maryland.

While Franklin and his staff have righted the ship after falling to the 31st-ranked class in the country just a few weeks ago, according to the 247Sports composite rating, there have been problems on the recruiting trail with the coronavirus pandemic disallowing in-person visits.

“I don’t like it for the recruits and their experience in the process,” Franklin said. “But at the end of the day, it’s hard to justify bringing anyone into the bubbles we’re trying to create.”

The NCAA recruiting dead period was recently extended to April, meaning programs can’t host prospects in any capacity in-person.

And while the Penn State program looks to turn things around, Franklin has gone about his conversations with potential recruits with one theme — honesty.

“I’m very transparent with recruits, always have been,” Franklin said. “You have very direct, honest conversations and you make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

Looking to finally turn things around

Four games into its season, Penn State hasn’t had much to celebrate when the final whistle blows.

The Nittany Lions are off to their worst start since 2001 and have been outscored by a total of 139-92.

To get back in the win column for the first time since his team’s Cotton Bowl victory, Franklin understands everyone in the program will have to enter the Iowa game with the same goals in mind.

“It’s making sure the staff is clear on what we’re doing, how and why, and it’s making sure that the players are sure of what we’re doing, how and why,” Franklin said. “There are a lot of factors.”

One focus in the game plan will be to get the Nittany Lion front seven into the Hawkeyes’ backfield early and often.

Getting out to quick, early deficits in its first three games, though, Penn State will need to excel defensively from the opening kick.

“We’ve been playing most of the games down by points rather than up by points,” Franklin said. “It’s getting into more third-and-long situations, there are too many third-and-manageable situations.”

