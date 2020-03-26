Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Head coach James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin celebrates a touchdown and two-point conversion during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

 Caitlin Lee

James Franklin has found protection for his quarterback for years to come.

2021 4-star offensive tackle Landon Tengwall committed to Penn State on Thursday after a recruiting battle between the Nittany Lions and Notre Dame.

Tengwall cut his list to two — Penn State and Notre Dame — on March 14 after previously being recruited by Maryland, Auburn and Alabama, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Olney, Maryland native has a .9771 composite rating on 247Sports and is the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the nation.

Tengwall has taken three unofficial visits to Penn State since October 2019.

The offensive tackle is the first 4-star recruit and third player overall to commit to the Nittany Lions in the 2021 class.

