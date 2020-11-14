Last week, Sean Clifford threw 57 passes to claim Penn State’s program record for most pass attempts in a single game.

It wasn’t a good record to break, however, as the quarterback couldn’t find consistency in a 16-point loss to an unranked Maryland program.

And against Nebraska Saturday, the second-year starter once again struggled — ending with him being benched in the second quarter.

Redshirt sophomore Will Levis took over for Clifford early in the second quarter after the Cornhuskers developed a commanding 24-3 lead before the intermission.

As the No. 2 quarterback for each of the past two seasons, Levis felt some routine butterflies before entering the game.

“Once you get hit the first time, all the nerves go away and it goes back to having fun and playing football,” Levis said.

Before Levis’ introduction into the Nittany Lion first-stringers, Clifford had completed five passes on eight attempts, with an interception and a costly fumble in a little over one quarter of action.

But Levis came in and turned the tide for a blue-and-white squad that had yet to find the end zone, leaving a silver lining in an otherwise abysmal 0-4 start to the 2020 season.

“I think there’s no doubt about it — he went in and gave us a spark,” James Franklin said. “He made plays in the passing game, I thought he did a good job managing the game overall and he made some good throws.

“We’re going to have to build on that.”

Levis finished 14-for-31 with 219 passing yards and a passer rating of 104.5 while also adding 61 yards on the ground.

Having received extended playing time last year against Ohio State and Rutgers when Clifford was banged up, Levis hadn’t had the opportunity to string together any drives yet this season before entering the game against the Cornhuskers.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to put a drive together with the team yet this year so it was a first,” Levis said. “But nothing really changes in terms of the way I prepared myself through practice this week.”

And he instantly moved his team in a positive direction.

Levis’ first drive as the feature quarterback ended in a Penn State 40-yard field goal, quickly digging out of an early 21-point hole.

His energy didn’t just help the Nittany Lion offense, though, as defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group also benefited from the quarterback swap.

Penn State linebacker and team captain Jesse Luketa noticed a shift in demeanor when Levis hit the field.

“Honestly, his play did everything we needed from an energy and juice standpoint,” Luketa said. “He was out there having fun, he was poised and he looked very comfortable.”

Although Levis may have provided a spark for an otherwise unreliable Penn State offense, it still wasn’t enough for the Nittany Lions to get out of Lincoln in the win column.

One of the lasting images was Levis getting dropped on fourth-and-goal in the waning seconds as Penn State’s winning chances became nonexistent.

And to Levis, his production means nothing without putting points on the board.

“I think I did decently in a few of my reads and stuff like that, but there’s room for improvement all across the board,” Levis said. “It means nothing to get the ball all the way down there and not score.”

Through fortune and misfortune, there was one player Levis could go to for advice on the sidelines while he wasn’t on the field.

That player? Clifford.

Levis and Clifford have developed a camaraderie in their three seasons together and their dialogue didn’t change when Clifford was sidelined in favor of the second-stringer.

“I would do the same thing for him, we’ve got to have that relationship regardless of who’s playing,” Levis said. “No there’s no kind of negative feelings toward each other at all.”

As the Nittany Lions move on to their game against Iowa next Saturday, Franklin will have the tall task of deciding between the two quarterbacks.

“We're not going to name a starting quarterback right after a game before discussing it as a staff and before evaluating the tape,” Franklin said.

While there may not be a concrete answer in the quarterback room before Penn State takes on the Hawkeyes in seven days, Franklin conceded his team needed to get away from its game plan for a spark on offense.

“With what’s going on in the season so far, we had to make a change,” Franklin said.

