Penn State and Nebraska both head into this Big Ten matchup looking to get in the win column for the first time this season.

Here are the key matchups between the two sides that could decide the outcome.

WR Jahan Dotson vs. DB Dicaprio Bootle

Jahan Dotson comes into this game as the Big Ten’s leading receiver with 361 yards through three games played this season.

The Huskers’ pass defense ranks in the top five of the Big Ten, although it’s a small sample size given they have played just two games.

The Nittany Lions’ offense has relied heavily on the passing game, and Dotson has been the clear No. 1 option for quarterback Sean Clifford.

Dicaprio Bootle, a captain on the Nebraska defense, will likely match up with Dotson for the majority of snaps, and if he is able to slow him down, it could be a long day for the Penn State offense.

DE Shaka Toney vs. OT Brenden Jaimes

Shaka Toney is the only defensive lineman to register multiple sacks so far for the Nittany Lions this year.

As the defense has struggled to make tackles in the open field and has allowed huge plays after the catch, disrupting the opposing quarterback is going to be key.

The Huskers have not named whether Adrian Martinez or Luke McCaffrey will start at quarterback, but, either way, Penn State will be dealing with a dual-threat playmaker.

Brenden Jaimes is a veteran tackle for this Nebraska offensive line and will have the task of slowing down the Nittany Lions’ best pass-rusher.

DB Tariq Castro-Fields vs. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

The Huskers’ passing game has been bad in its first two games outside of Wan’Dale Robinson.

The sophomore wide receiver has 10 catches for 81 yards in two games this season, but Nebraska is still without a single passing touchdown on the season.

Robinson will be the guy that either Martinez or McCaffrey will look to in order to change that.

He has twice as many receptions as any other player on the team and has clearly been the favorite target out of all of the wide outs.

If Tariq Castro-Fields can shut him down, the Huskers won’t have many other options to look to in the passing game, and it could severely hurt their offense.

Penn State OL vs. Nebraska DL

Coming into this season, Penn State’s offensive line was arguably the most solid position group on paper. But after the Nittany Lions’ 0-3 start, it has been clear that there are issues in the trenches.

Luckily for Penn State, this could be the week that it gets its offensive line and running game back on track as Nebraska’s run defense and pass rush have been underwhelming this season.

This game could be decided by line play, and the Nittany Lions’ offensive line has the veteran experience to win that battle.

The Huskers have registered only four sacks in their two games so far and have allowed over 180 rushing yards per game.