Despite not playing a game yet this season, Penn State is already receiving some help from other teams around the country as the hunt for a berth in the College Football Playoff rolls along.

Eight ranked programs lost last weekend, including three of the top 11, which has added to an already unpredictable and upset-filled 2020 season.

So as the Nittany Lions moved up a spot to No. 9 this week after watching Saturday’s games from home, it should be interesting to see how much more the team can move until the Oct. 24 opener against Indiana arrives.

It’s likely they will continue to move up in the polls until the season comes around with all of the conference matchups that will take place in this unique year.

But for now, there is certainly reason to believe Penn State can make a push, considering there would only be three locks if the four-team tournament were to be selected tomorrow.

As of now, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State would be the three teams likely to get in, given they go undefeated.

That means there is a one-loss team that may very well be the final program invited to the playoff.

The Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to earn their spot, playing a tough Big Ten East slate with some difficult west division games sprinkled in.

But even if James Franklin’s team loses to Ohio State as it has the past four years and goes 8-1 to finish out the season, that does not necessarily make it the fourth seed, as there will be a ton of one-loss teams at the end of the season.

With the lack of out-of-conference matchups, it will be harder to know who has the edge in strength of schedule this year, as many of the early games often determine who is playing for a National Championship in January.

But for now, all Penn State needs is for the AP top-10 teams to keep losing so Franklin’s group can be in the best position possible for that eight game run, in which every snap of each game is going to count more than ever.

It’s also nice to know who you need to get ahead of, which will be something Penn State knows at the start of its season with many teams as far as halfway done with their 2020 campaigns.

By next week, the Nittany Lions may very well be as high as No. 7, with No. 4 Florida and No. 7 Miami playing on the road against ranked opponents this Saturday.

So while this is clearly a system that favors teams like Penn State whose seasons have not yet started it’s out of the program’s control — so might as well take advantage of it.

But to take advantage, the Nittany Lions will have to do what they haven’t done since 1994 — go undefeated and show consistency throughout the year.

Franklin touched on the persistence it will take to get there on Fox’s Big Noon kickoff show two weeks ago, and said it's going to take some serious consistency to finally get over that hump.

“I think for us, it’s just continuing to make plays and it's about consistency,” Franklin said. “It's about execution and putting your best players in position to make plays and we've done that, we just need to be a little bit more consistent.”