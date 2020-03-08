Former Penn State running back and current New York Giants star Saquon Barkley visited a number of Penn State alumuni and current members of the United States Women's National Team on Saturday.

Barkley took his daughter Jada to visit the team and caught up with Penn State women's soccer coach Erica Dambach and former Penn State players Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher.

Fútbol or football, one thing is for sure...We Are Penn State! @EWalsh7 @alikrieger and @AlyssaNaeher got to catch up with @saquon yesterday before their game today against Spain in the SheBelieves Cup. 🦁🇺🇸 #isiphotos pic.twitter.com/VFIJiofMrQ — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) March 8, 2020

Barkley also tweeted that Jada could be a future Nittany Lion.

Hope Penn State is ready for my little Jada in 16 years!! 🔵⚪️ #WeAre https://t.co/DoJJDM56Wy — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 8, 2020

The USWNT faces Spain on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup.