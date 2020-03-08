Penn State Football Pro Day
Former Penn State running back and current New York Giants star Saquon Barkley visited a number of Penn State alumuni and current members of the United States Women's National Team on Saturday.

Barkley took his daughter Jada to visit the team and caught up with Penn State women's soccer coach Erica Dambach and former Penn State players Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher.

Barkley also tweeted that Jada could be a future Nittany Lion.

The USWNT faces Spain on Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup.

