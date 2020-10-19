Former Penn State and current Eagles running back Miles Sanders will be out 1-2 week with a knee injury according to Chris Mortensen of CBS.

Eagles expect Miles Sanders to miss Thursday night's game with knee injury... Zach Ertz also expected out for 3-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury, according to sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 19, 2020

Sanders suffered the injury in the second half of Philadelphia’s 30-28 loss to the Ravens after rushing for 118 yards on just nine carries.

The former Nittany Lion has 434 rushing yards and three touchdowns through five games this season.

