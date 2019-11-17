The high school football playoffs have begun and members of the 2020 recruiting class are trying to make an impression in what could be the last games of their senior season.

On offense the rushing attack of a quarterback recruit helped lead his team to a win while two other commits faced off in their own playoff matchup.

Micah Bowens (3-star DUAL, Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada)

The Nevada product helped Bishop Gorman improve to 11-1 in a 42-7 playoff win against Green Valley High School on Friday.

He was 5/8 with 154 passing yards and a passing touchdown, while the majority of the Gaels work was done on the ground with 5 rushing touchdowns and 219 rushing yards for the team.

Bowens had two of those touchdowns and 37 rushing yards on five carries in the game.

Through 12 games Bowens has shown productivity in the passing and rushing game with 21 passing touchdowns, 1957 passing yards and only two interceptions in the air, and 12 touchdowns and 551 yards on the ground.

He looks to build off the three touchdown outing when Bishop Gorman faces Liberty High School in the NIAA 4A Desert Final on Friday.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, St. Joseph Regional High School, New Jersey) and Devin Willock (3-star OT, Paramus Catholic High School, New Jersey)

The two 3-star commits faced off in a playoff game on Saturday with St. Joseph Regional coming up with a decisive 44-0 win over Paramus Catholic.

Amin Vanover was part of the winning affair with two total tackles, one solo, and a caused fumble for St. Joseph Regional.

He now has 44 total tackles, 20 being solo and 14 being for loss to go along with 8.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception in ten games this season.

Devin Willock recorded one tackle for Paramus Catholic in the scoreless game for the Paladins

St. Joseph Regional will look to move to 8-3 as they face 6-4 Don Bosco Prep in the NJSIAA semifinal on Saturday.