On March 12, the landscape of college sports changed dramatically — and it happened again on Aug. 11.

College sports were paused in mid-March due to the coronavirus, which eventually led to a full cancellation of unfinished seasons, placing the future status of college athletics in limbo.

Now, almost exactly five months later, college athletic conferences are having to make the same tough decisions they did in the spring.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 became the first two Power Five conferences to postpone their fall seasons on Tuesday, bringing the total of FBS schools currently without a football season this fall to 53.

Not everyone agreed with the Big Ten’s decision, though.

Among its 14 member schools, the Big Ten was always going to be hard-pressed to find consensus on a polarizing resolution such as postponing football seasons — a hundred-million dollar industry.

But even with some disagreement, the conference’s decision was the correct one.

Nebraska openly stated its disappointment with its conference’s decision directly after the news broke.

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten conference to postpone the fall football season as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement from Nebraska said.

There’s nothing easy about postponing fall seasons, which in turn hurts local economies in college towns, destroys budgets around athletic departments and takes away a year of competition for athletes.

There’s also nothing easy about a global pandemic that has caused more than 165,000 deaths and has affected upwards of five million people in the United States alone over the past six months, according to The New York Times.

Health experts and scientists within the field of infectious diseases still do not know the lasting ramifications of the coronavirus, making it even more important we take it seriously and do everything we can to limit its spread.

And that means not allowing teams of 100-plus to take the field just to tackle and breath down each other’s necks.

If conferences like the SEC and ACC continue to move forward, what happens if a football player contracts the coronavirus and dies under the watchful eye of his program’s physicians and trainers?

While that scenario may be on the more extreme side, we have already seen athletes test positive for the coronavirus over the past few months, and a few have severe symptoms.

Penn State Athletics has previously reported that as of Aug. 7, eight student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus from a total of 560 tests.

Since adverse effects of the virus are still unknown, the Big Ten and other conferences around the country face ethical and legal liabilities when they put their athletes on the field.

After the Big Ten made its decision public, athletes throughout the conference voiced their desires to suit up this year — but is that even viable?

Professional leagues like the NBA, NHL and MLS, to just name a few, have all successfully resumed or started their seasons in a “bubble” format, completely isolating personnel from the outside world in hopes of minimizing exposure to the coronavirus.

That unequivocally would not work in college athletics.

It can often go unnoticed that Nittany Lion athletes are, in fact, students at the university and participate in course loads comparable to non-athletes.

As of Aug. 12, Penn State is still planning to offer in-person classes for undergraduate students and will still allow students to live on-campus.

Placing athletes in a bubble would not only strip them of the face-to-face interaction that other students may have, it would also force them to undergo a drastic change in their lives without ample compensation.

Professional athletes have agreed to bubble settings in large part because of player associations and representatives being able to negotiate deals with their respective leagues on behalf of players.

Student-athletes currently do not have that same right.

At the end of the day, there is just no rational way for conferences to field teams this fall while still ensuring the safety of their athletes.

Not everyone is going to be happy with the Big Ten’s decision, but the conference ended up making the safest call for its student-athletes.

