Journey Brown walked off the field at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Dec. 28, with one hand in the air and one hand around his teammate, Yetur Gross-Matos.

Brown’s Cotton Bowl Champions hat was perched on his head and a signature smile appeared on his lips.

The star running back didn’t know it at the time, but this would be the last time the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native would step on a football field as a player.

On Wednesday, James Franklin announced Brown’s playing career would be over following his diagnosis with a heart condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, in early September.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease causes the heart muscle to become abnormally thick, which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood. In a small number of people, this can result in life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms or sudden death.

Penn State then sought out second opinions that confirmed Brown would be forced to medically retire from the game of football — a moment Franklin could only describe as “heartbreaking.”

“When we found out about it, you’re in shock. You feel physically sick about it. You hurt for the kid,” Franklin said. “The kid has been phenomenal. He’s handled it better than I think anybody I’ve been around. He’s going to be very successful. I know our team is going to continue to support him and rally around him. We’ve been doing it since September.”

In a statement released shortly after by Brown, the running back made it clear that football is more than just a game to him — it’s a lifestyle.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, my life changed and I fell in love with football,” Brown said in the statement. “All I could think of was when can I play, how can I get better, what can I do to be a better teammate and at that moment, football became less of a game and more of a lifestyle.”

I didn’t even expect to make it this far but it’s about Journey, not the destination. #HLM #SIAM pic.twitter.com/nbQrIsjXzY — SUNNY-D☀️🦕 (@JourneyBrown6) November 11, 2020

Brown, who started playing football in fourth grade, said the game wasn't always easy, especially at Penn State. But eventually, through hard work, he put himself in a position that would have helped him achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

However, Brown has no regrets.

“The pain of not being able to play the game I love anymore hurts and I can’t explain how I am feeling right now,” Brown said in the statement. “However, I can walk away from the game knowing I truly gave my all at every practice, on every down and in the locker room every day.”

In Brown’s final game, he was named the Cotton Bowl Offensive MVP, after rushing for 202 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries.

This performance in the Cotton Bowl concluded a stretch of five games, where Brown totaled more than 100 yards in four of them.

Brown was proving himself as not only the best back at Penn State, but one of the best in the nation.

This makes the news even more devastating for Franklin, leading the coach to choke up while talking about Brown’s impact.

“I think that’s what made this news so hard on everybody, because we knew what type of player he could be for Penn State, but also for his future,” Franklin said. “As much success as he’s had, that makes it even more challenging. You feel for the kid. He’s a special kid. Journey Brown is like a son to me.”

Now Penn State is rallying behind Brown as he takes on a new role within the program.

According to Franklin, Brown has been serving as an assistant running backs coach and is involved with the team on a daily basis, also traveling to all of the away games.

Ultimately, Brown knows he won’t miss the game of football, because it’s his lifestyle, something that will always be with him.

“You never know when you will play your last snap, but I know I left it all out there and have no regrets, other than wishing I could step on the field one final time,” Brown said.

“I won’t miss the game of football because it will always be a part of me.”

