With the start of the college football season continuing to creep up ever so quickly, Penn State and the rest of the country are bracing themselves for a season unlike any other in the history of the sport.

But what is certain is that the players and coaches can help control what they do off the field by ensuring they are practicing safe protocols in order for the season to take place.

This has started in voluntary workouts for Penn State, which have obviously been unique in many ways with the new rules set to protect those student-athletes back in State College.

Tight end Zack Kuntz, who is back in Happy Valley, said while this is clearly going to be a different type of season, the entire team is taking every protocol and safety measure as seriously as possible.

“I think it's important that everyone has a role and Coach Franklin has emphasized time and time again how it is important for us to be accountable for each other,” Kuntz said. “We're really taking all the necessary actions to make sure that we're all abiding by the rules that we need to so that we can have a season this year.”

The program is viewing the fight against the coronavirus just like anything else they would do on the field in terms of effort.

“I can't speak on what [other schools] might be doing but I know that Penn State athletes are top of the line and we all want to be the best at everything we do,” Kuntz said. “If you want to have a season, you want to be able to play and have that opportunity then you have to take care of quarantine.”

“You take that seriously.”

With the entire team making sure each member of the program is accountable for their actions during this time, they’ve had to make some adjustments to a new type of lifestyle while training at school.

The Nittany Lions dedication to these new procedures is part of the reason why they’ve had zero positive test results as of June 30, according to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour.

But Kuntz said while his teammates and coaches have done a great job so far he gives a large amount of credit to the program's health staff during this time as well.

“My roommates and I and all my teammates are emphasizing social distancing and wearing masks and only really going out when we need to,” Kuntz said. “Our health and nutrition staff has done a great job of really telling us the best ways to practice social distancing and just literally the best things to do to keep ourselves [and our teammates] healthy.”

And although these adjustments will be uncomfortable at times, the team is ready to take them in stride as the Nittany Lions still have their eyes on success for the 2020 season.

“There have been little adjustments that we all have had to make,” Kuntz said. “But we've made those adjustments and we're doing everything we possibly can to be as ready as we would be if there was no [coronavirus].”

