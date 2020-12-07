Trace McSorley is no longer the only active quarterback on the Baltimore Ravens' roster.

Ravens’ star quarterback Lamar Jackson was officially taken off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, making him eligible for the team’s Tuesday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

We have activated QB Lamar Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/WvIrfJ2JK2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2020

Jackson missed one game after testing positive for the coronavirus before the Ravens’ loss against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

McSorley was injected into Baltimore’s quarterback position Wednesday when then-starter Robert Griffin III left the game with injury.

McSorley immediately made his presence felt — throwing a 70-yard touchdown pass to keep the Ravens in the game.

The former Penn State quarterback will likely enter Tuesday’s game as the backup to Jackson, as Griffin III was placed on the injured reserve after sustaining his injury against Pittsburgh.

