On Friday, Sept. 27, Sober AF Entertainment or S.AF.E is partnering with the Penn State and Maryland Collegiate Recovery Programs to bring a sober tailgate to College Park, Maryland.

The tailgate will begin at 6 p.m. in Lot 1e at Capital One Field and will have a big screen TV, food and drinks.

S.AF.E., founded by Duke Rumely, aims to be “the voice for the community looking for fun without being around drugs or alcohol,” according to the organization’s website.

While S.AF.E. has never hosted a tailgate at Penn State, the group intends to bring one to the university soon.

Rumely recalled his first interaction with the Penn State Collegiate Recovery community approximately nine years ago in Colorado.

“It was called Recovery Skiathon and Texas Tech and Penn State were the two universities that had the most kids,” Rumely said. “I thought you know what, we need to do something with Penn State's collegiate recovery community. I know they will travel.”

In just 15 months, S.AF.E has already had over 2,200 attendees at sober tailgates and has partnered with the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies and Colorado Avalanche.

“We are trying to come up with a way to show we are really a community for anyone who wants to be sober,” Rumely said. “The goal is to be able to set up a sober support tent inside of music festivals for people who want a little extra support that they're not the only one sober at these events.”