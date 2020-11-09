While Week 3 of the Big Ten season didn’t treat Penn State well, it was still jam-packed with some exciting college football throughout the day.

But as 12 teams saw action on Saturday, two programs didn’t; Wisconsin and Purdue’s game was canceled due to ongoing effects of the coronavirus outbreak at Wisconsin.

In the six games this week there were some unexpected outcomes along with some statements made by teams who needed them badly.

Here is what happened across the conference.

Indiana, Northwestern remain unbeaten

Two of the Big Ten’s best stories this season have been Indiana and Northwestern, who are both unbeaten at 3-0, respectively.

The No. 10 ranked Hoosiers continue to ride the Tom Allen train as the head coach continues to get national recognition for the job he has done in turning around a program with little history.

Tom Allen with the tackle of the day in Indiana's win over Michigan https://t.co/CBiGA91Dtr — Justin Morganstein (@jmo31800) November 7, 2020

Michael Penix Jr. was brilliant against Michigan, as his 342 yards and three touchdowns helped his team beat the Wolverines for the first time since 1987.

No. 23-ranked Northwestern, while not playing as hard of a schedule as Indiana, has gotten off to a really impressive start under Pat Fitzgerald.

The defense of the Wildcats has exceeded expectations through three games and has become one of the best units in the Big Ten, giving up just 12 points per contest.

Transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey looks very comfortable running the Northwestern offense and appears to be an ideal veteran leader for this team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Ohio State rolls along

The No. 3-ranked Buckeyes have been the only normal part of this Big Ten season so far as quarterback Justin Fields continues his Heisman chase.

The offense has been spectacular while not even featuring a true No. 1 running back.

That hasn’t been a problem due to the play of Ohio State’s talented wide receiver corps featuring a dynamic pair of top tier players in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

While Rutgers gave the Buckeyes all it could in the second half to try to slim the margin down, Fields and company had simply too much firepower.

Ryan Day’s team will play Maryland next and will have a chance at an undefeated showdown with Indiana if both teams can come away with wins this week.

Statements for struggling teams

Coming into the weekend, it was fair to assume that fans were going to find out a good amount on how much their teams are really going to compete this year.

Programs who are used to succeeding — like Penn State, Michigan and Iowa — had big games in front of them.

The urgency is certainly real for the Nittany Lions (0-3) and Wolverines (1-2), who both lost again after having title aspirations to begin the year

So while the seats of James Franklin and Jim Harbaugh start to warm after uninspiring starts, the Hawkeyes made a huge statement after their 0-2 start.

Behind running back Tyler Goodson’s big day, Iowa routed Michigan State 49-7 and remained alive in the Big Ten West.