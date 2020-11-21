Despite making a quarterback change, Penn State was unable to find its first victory of the season Saturday against Iowa.

The Nittany Lions have now lost five straight games, following the 41-21 loss.

Here is how our staff graded Penn State’s performance.

Offense: C | Andrew Porterfield

Penn State once again made a quarterback change against Iowa Saturday.

And, for a minute, it looked like it was the antidote for a team that was down 24-7 at the half.

Sean Clifford entered the game in the second half and immediately brought the Nittany Lion offense to life, quickly throwing two touchdown passes on his first two attempts.

But that wouldn’t be enough to avoid the team’s fifth loss of the season.

The Nittany Lions finished with just 21 points, their second-lowest scoring total of the 2020 campaign behind only the 19 points they registered against Maryland.

The running backs also failed to get it going, combining for just 16 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Penn State’s first-half woes on the offensive side of the ball have become a theme for James Franklin’s squad this season — and the team kept that trend going today with just seven points in the opening half.

Defense: D | Justin Morganstein

Penn State’s defense was once again on its heels for what seemed like the entire game.

The Hawkeyes pounded the Nittany Lions front seven as it rushed for 175 yards on the ground while taking advantage of its often-maligned secondary as well.

That secondary allowed Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras to make the plays he needed.

At the end of the day, the unit seemed to lack energy when it mattered most as similar plays and mistakes continue to cost Brent Pry’s group in 2020.

In addition to these blunders, the team’s poor red zone defense also continued, as Kirk Ferentz’s group was able to score on all five of its red zone trips, including four touchdowns.

This made the Nittany Lion offense’s job that much more difficult considering it had to come from behind yet again.

Special teams: C | Evan Patrick

Special teams didn’t play a huge part in this game as Penn State did not attempt a single field goal, returned just one kickoff and two punts.

Punter Jordan Stout had four punts but only one pinned Iowa inside its 20-yard line and only one went over 50-yards.

Junior wide receiver Jahan Dotson had one punt return that ended up in the Hawkeyes’ territory.

Overall it was an average performance from each area of special teams.

Coaching: F | Benjamin Ferree

It was a different week and the same result for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions made a quarterback change heading into its Week 5 matchup, but it didn’t change a thing,

Will Levis clearly wasn’t effective throwing the ball and Penn State had a dull offensive game plan.

Penn State was disappointing in nearly every facet of the game and once again started slow, this is on coaching.

The past three weeks, it’s been the same story for the Nittany Lions. Slow start, strong finish, but it’s obvious this team is not prepared to play and to win games.

Late in the fourth quarter, Penn State was faced with a fourth-and-17, down two scores and decided to punt, instead of taking a shot.

The Nittany Lions conceded the game in this moment.

Penn State is 0-5 for the first time in the program’s history and a big reason why is coaching.