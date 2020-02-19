Big changes could be coming to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Division I student-athletes in all sports could transfer and compete immediately if a concept under consideration by the Transfer Waiver Working Group is adopted by the Division I Council.

The working group concept would change waiver criteria to allow approvals for first-time four-year transfer in all sports to compete immediately if they receive as transfer release from their previous school, leave their previous school academically eligible, maintain their academic progress at their new school and finally leave under no disciplinary suspension.

These are the same waiver criteria that are already in place for all student-athletes expect the ones who compete in baseball, basketball, football or men's hockey.

The goal of the group is to have the new transfer criteria approved for transfers in the 2020-21 academic year.