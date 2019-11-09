MINNEAPOLIS — Penn State and Minnesota both ran onto the field on Saturday with an 8-0 record. One team was ranked No. 4 in the country and one was ranked No. 17.

And one team executed from start to finish, while one looked like a shell of the team that won its previous eight games.

Minnesota upset Penn State 31-26 to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss of the season in front of a raucous crowd at TCF Bank Stadium.

A comeback attempt

Penn State had a chance in the second half to make things interesting, but ultimately it couldn’t finish.

The Nittany Lions, aided by a Minnesota fumble, were able to strike first in the second half cutting the Minnesota lead to five.

But on the ensuing drive, Minnesota torched the Penn State defense and was able to answer with a score of its own.

And it looked like the Nittany Lions would be able to do the same on the next drive as Clifford led Penn State to the goal line.

But from there, the offense couldn’t punch it in.

Penn State ran the ball with Devyn Ford on first and second down. Clifford carried it on third down.

And faced with a fourth and goal opportunity, Penn State ran a fade route to KJ Hamler.

The pass fell incomplete and Minnesota took over on downs.

Penn State was able to get down to the goal line on the next drive and score on a Journey Brown rush, but it was too little, too late for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions defense was then able to push Minnesota backwards and get the ball back for the offense with 2:52 left in the game.

Clifford completed a pair of passes before hitting Jahan Dotson for a gain of 49 yards to the Minnesota 11 but a Clifford interception ended the game.

Bending and breaking

Penn State’s defense came into Saturday’s matchup only allowing an average of 280 yards per game.

In the first half on Saturday, Minnesota’s offense gained 321 yards.

The Golden Gophers finished the game with 462 total yards and 31 points.

Minnesota’s offense was led by the connection between quarterback Tanner Morgan and wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Morgan picked apart the Penn State secondary all game and the Nittany Lions secondary couldn’t find a good matchup to slow down Bateman.

A Penn State defense that has looked so dominant for pretty much every quarter of the season so far, looked lost.

There was blown coverages left and right, no ability to get pressure on Morgan and a sloppy tackling throughout the game.

Issues that have plagued Penn State in season’s past, the things that held them back from being an elite team, were present on Saturday.

And Minnesota’s offense was good enough to take advantage of the problems. The Gophers came into Saturday with a fantastic game plan and executed, something that Penn State didn’t do.

A rough day for Clifford

Sean Clifford looked uncomfortable from the opening play on Saturday.

On the third play of the game for the Penn State offense, Clifford threw an ill-advised interception to Minnesota’s ball hawking safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The quarterback finished the game 23-for-43 with 340 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

Clifford often times delivered a good ball to his receivers, but drop passes killed Penn State, once again something that has been an issue for the Nittany Lions this season.

Pat Freiermuth and KJ Hamler were responsible for nearly all of Penn State’s production in the passing game.

For an offense that is loaded with weapons at every position, Penn State’s passing game was very vanilla and one-note on Saturday.