As Penn State gets set to begin voluntary activities in State College on Monday, it appears that the team will have one less quarterback.

According to 247Sports, redshirt freshman Michael Johnson Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson Jr. would’ve likely been fighting with Ta’Quan Roberson for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart in 2020 behind starter Sean Clifford and backup Will Levis.

Johnson Jr. was previously a 4-star recruit when he committed to the Nittany Lions.