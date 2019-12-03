Rutgers, Langan, Tackle
Rutgers Quarterback Johnny Langan gets tackled by Micah Parsons (11) during the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-6.

The praise for Micah Parsons on Tuesday continues.

Parsons won the Butkus-Fitzgerald Award, which is given to the top linebacker in the conference.

Parsons is the first sophomore to win the award.

