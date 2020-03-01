Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Head coach James Franklin
Buy Now

Head coach James Franklin walks around the stadium before the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State has lost a commitment in the 2021 class.

Nick Elksnis, a three-star tight end from Jacksonville, has announced that he is opening up his commitment.

Elksnis visited Florida for a Junior Day in February, according to 247Sports. The Gators, along with Florida State, Miami and Florida State, among others, are in the running for the tight end.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags