Penn State has lost a commitment in the 2021 class.

Nick Elksnis, a three-star tight end from Jacksonville, has announced that he is opening up his commitment.

After much thought, prayer, and conversation with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and will be reopening my recruiting. #formygoodbutHISglory @ProImpactJax7v7 @ReturnOfJamez pic.twitter.com/j8w3xwBcZx — Nick Elksnis (@NickElksnis) March 1, 2020

Elksnis visited Florida for a Junior Day in February, according to 247Sports. The Gators, along with Florida State, Miami and Florida State, among others, are in the running for the tight end.