In a game that saw a second half comeback attempt and a quarterback change, Penn State ultimately couldn't put all the pieces together on the road against Nebraska.

The Nittany Lions dropped to 0-4 for the first time since 2001 after a 30-23 loss to the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions were dominated in the first half that saw Sean Clifford turn the ball over twice, resulting in a quarterback change.

Though the second half saw Penn State threaten to make an improbable comeback, in the end the first half woes were too much to overcome.

Sean Clifford’s struggles lead to QB change

After Nebraska marched down the field and scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the Nittany Lions responded with an interception on their first drive.

Clifford missed wide receiver Jahan Dotson on a throw that was far from his target, and the Huskers were set up inside Penn State territory.

Later on in the first half, Clifford fumbled the ball on a sack and it was returned for a touchdown by Nebraska safety Deontai Williams.

Clifford was replaced by Levis on the next drive and finished with 37 yards on 5-8 passing and the two turnovers.

Levis was unable to bring much more to the offense in the first half before showing more signs of life in the second.

The sophomore quarterback finished with 219 yards passing on 14-30 attempts and 61 yards rushing.

Second half surge not enough

Once again, Penn State came out in the second half looking like a rejuvenated team, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Will Levis led the offense down the field and freshman running back Keyvonne Lee exploded for a 24-yard touchdown, the Nittany Lions’ first of the game — that cut the lead to 27-13.

A field goal on the next drive after getting inside the Huskers’ 10-yard line cut the lead to 11 as the third quarter ended.

Nebraska responded with a long drive of its own that resulted in a field goal to extend the lead to two touchdowns with 10 minutes left.

A late touchdown from Devyn Ford gave Penn State hope, but the Huskers would hold on in the end after making back-to-back key fourth down stops as the Nittany Lions threatened to score and tie the game in the final five minutes.

Penn State has now outscored its opponent in the second half of every game this season, but first half struggles are once again what led to its demise.

The Nittany Lions’ have now been outscored 93-26 in the first half of games this season.

Defense struggles in first half

Penn State’s defense was once again unable to string together multiple stops throughout the game.

The Nittany Lions gave up 27 points in the first half and multiple big plays to the Huskers’ offense.

A 45-yard jet sweep resulted in a touchdown as tackling continued to plague the secondary.

McCaffrey was a force in the air and on the ground as he finished with 152 passing yards and 67 rushing for two total touchdowns.

The Penn State pass rush only generated a single sack and struggled to contain the freshman quarterback.