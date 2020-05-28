Beaver Stadium was once again one the nations leaders in attendance in the 2019 season.

According to a report from footballfoundation.org, Penn State ranked second in total attendance last year with an average attendance of 105,678 fans per game.

The Nittany Lions rank just behind in-conference rival Michigan who led the country with 111,459 fans per game.

Rounding out the top five is Ohio State (103,383), Texas A&M (101,608), and Alabama (101,117).

Also featured on this list were some of the top rated television games from last season.

Penn State had three of its matchups in the top 25 in terms of viewership, the same amount as Florida, Georgia and Michigan.

The Nittany Lions loss to Ohio State in November was in the top-10 on the list with an estimated 9,450,000 people watching on FOX.