There will be a few Nittany Lions making their way to Indianapolis later this month.

Five former Penn Staters were invited to participate in this year's NFL Scouting Combine — KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos, Cam Brown, Robert Windsor and John Reid.

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of 337 invited prospectshttps://t.co/m5RNkcuePg pic.twitter.com/EqSTT6GZVb — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 7, 2020

The Combine begins on February 24 and ends on March 1.